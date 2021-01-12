Advertisement

US cancer rates drop record amount, impact of COVID uncertain

3 million deaths have been averted over 27 years
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – First, the good news, the death rate from cancer declined 2.4% among Americans from 2017 to 2018.

That’s a record drop, according to the American Cancer Society.

“In the 27 years of decline in the cancer mortality, we have not seen that substantial of a drop,” said Rebecca Siegel, a cancer epidemiologist with the organization.

The American Cancer Society’s annual report shows more than 3 million deaths have been averted over those nearly three decades.

Siegel said that’s because fewer people are smoking, cancers are being detected earlier and treatments have advanced.

But now, there’s a new concern when it comes to cancer rates and deaths: The impact of COVID-19.

“These effects will trickle in,” according to Siegel. “They won’t happen immediately, so we’re expecting to experience a secondary impact of the pandemic over the next decade in terms of cancer rates.”

That highlights the need for continued cancer screenings despite the pandemic.

And even though cancer death rates are down, there’s still work to be done.

“For example, lung cancer, there’s still a lot of opportunity because even though we’re making progress right now, lung cancer still causes more deaths than breast, prostate and colorectal cancers combined, and more than 80% of those deaths are related to smoking.”

The report also projects nearly 1.9 million new cancer cases in the United States this year and more than 608,000 American deaths.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible...
Update: Victims and suspects identified in Newberry shooting and ASO investigate possible retaliation
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Newberry shooting leaves two people injured
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
A Gainesville business caught fire for the second time in less than a year
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
Alachua County deputies arrest man for shooting at woman and child
At the Heart of Florida Health Center all available appointments have been reserved but...
COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled at Heart of Florida Health Center, but more soon to come

Latest News

President Donald Trump arrives in the early morning hours, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the White...
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
As Congress moves towards impeaching President Trump, the FBI warns of armed protests.
As Congress moves towards impeaching President Trump, the FBI warns of armed protests
In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich....
Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
This photo shows former police officer Derek Chauvin. He faces trial for the death of George...
Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone