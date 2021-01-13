ACPS shares features about COVID-19 dashboard

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County public schools updated a tool to help families and staff track COVID-19 cases in the county.

The ACPS COVID-19 Dashboard was created to provide data to families and staff about the COVID-19 cases in the schools.

Cases on the dashboard are updated daily as new case information is shared by the Florida Department of Health in Alachua County.

Previous cases information represents all other reported cases, dating back to August 31, 2020, the first day of school.

“It’s going to go both ways,” said ACPS administrative secretary Prescott Cowles. “Sharing communication to our staff and our families but also taking in that information as well using everyone’s experience to improve what’s been a hard year but a year where we’ve been able to pull off some pretty impressive things.”

Cowles said as an administrative secretary he is focusing on community engagement about the COVID-19 response.

“The goal is for it to be a tool to use to help make decisions,” Cowles said. “Really understand a pulse of how COVID-19 is affecting the schools in Alachua County.”

The case trends tab is one of the five tabs on the dashboard navigation which shows new reported cases by day, week, or month.

Users can change which schools are displayed using filters on the right side of the dashboard.

To view the dashboard, click here.

