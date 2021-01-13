Alachua County School Board warns parents of late school buses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School District out out a message saying that buses may be late due to a lack of school bus drivers which could mean kids being late to school.

The district says four bus drivers tested positive during winter break and have not yet returned which raised a few concerns with kids having to wait outside longer for than usual.

“We had a few bus drivers who were out who tested during the break so they had not come back to work since during the holiday break and they were still going to be out,” said Alachua County School District Public Information Officer, Jackie Johnson. “We had an office worker, that’s the only person who has tested positive since the break and that office worker had significant contact with some other people in the office and we were concerned that might end up affecting the operation.”

The district reported ten late buses in the last two days due to the shortage, but Johnson says there hasn’t been a higher number of late buses than usual.

While drivers miss days due to short and long term illness every year, COVID-19 definitely adds to matters.

“That happens any year and certainly COVID adds another layer to that,” explained Johnson.

Johnson says their COVID-19 cases are low so far this year.

“We just met with our coronavirus tasks force and earlier this week and that included our medical experts,” added Johnson. “They shared with us that spread in the schools has been extremely minimal.”

