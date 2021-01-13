Advertisement

Update: Buchholz High School band director requests grievance hearing

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After an investigation, Alachua County Public Schools found grounds for termination of Buchholz band director Shawn Barat.

In October of 2020, Barat was put on administrative leave as Alachua County deputies investigated allegations against him. They ultimately did not find evidence to support criminal charges.

The school’s internal investigation found that Barat engaged in conversations of a sexual nature with a student. The school board then recommended firing him.

Barat, who is currently suspended, has requested a grievance hearing. ACPS says that the process into the hearing has started.

