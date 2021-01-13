Advertisement

DeSantis appoints new member to College of Central Florida board of trustees

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a new member of the College of Central Florida board of trustees Tuesday.

Gabe Bullaro of Ocala will join the board.

Bullaro is the CEO of the West Marion Community Hospital.

He previously worked at Ocala Health and Los Robles Medical Center.

Bullaro is a US Navy veteran, and received a master’s degree from Duke University.

His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

