Florida rallies past Ole Miss, 72-63

Gators go over .500 in SEC play, now 6-3 overall
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:48 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida ended Tuesday’s game against Ole Miss on a 20-2 run to turn a nine-point deficit into a 72-63 victory over the Rebels. The win enables the Gators to reach 3-2 in SEC play, and 6-3 overall. They also break a two-game losing streak.

Noah Locke completed Florida’s rally with a go-ahead three-pointer with 2:37 left in regulation. The Gators trailed 61-52 with 6:28 remaining.

Locke finished with 15 points. Colin Castleton led all scorers with 21 points to go along with 10 rebounds, while Tre Mann sank all eight of his free throws en route to 17 points.

The Gators will have to show they can work by committee. Florida played on Tuesday without guard Scottie Lewis due to health and safety protocol. Lewis is a lively athlete and a solid defender. The Gators are already without Preseason SEC Player of the Year Keyontae Johnson following his on-court collapse Dec. 12.

Florida visits Mississippi State on Saturday at 4 p.m.

