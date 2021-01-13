Friends of the Library prepare for Bag of Books sale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An opportunity to shop for books, social distance and support a local business is under way. On Jan. 14th, Friends of the Library will launch their second Bag of Books sale.

Shoppers can order their books, cd’s and even puzzles online and grab their order from the friends of the library bookstore.

“I think that it will have a great positive impact on the community,” said Alachua County Library District Marketing Manager, Rachel Cook. “I know the sale has so many fans, people really enjoy it, it’s a great way for people to get cheap books. They have books for children…they have cookbooks, they have DVDs , they have CDs, they even have puzzles. It’s really affordable.”

She also explained why this is the perfect opportunity to support this local bookstore.

“It will open up room as far as maybe being able to accept donations again,” explained Cook. “I know they usually except donations and right now they can’t because i think we’re all clearing out stuff and there’s just so many items people want to get rid of so i think it gets more items, more books out into the community and gets more people reading and it also opens it up so you know eventually they can take in more items.”

You can schedule a time to pick up your purchases every saturday from Jan, 23rd-Feb. 13th. Buyers are asked to wear mask when picking up orders.

