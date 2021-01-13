Gainesville police arrest man for multiple cases of armed robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officers have arrested the man they say is responsible for multiple armed robberies in Gainesville and Alachua County.

21 year old James Clark was arrested on charges of robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was arrested on a warrant obtained by Gainesville Police Department.

Officers say his crime spree started on December 14, for the robbery of a Dollar General.

He is the suspect in at least ten robberies including the Target on Northwest 13th Street and a Chevron Gas Station.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.