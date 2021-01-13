Advertisement

Gainesville police arrest man for multiple cases of armed robbery

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officers have arrested the man they say is responsible for multiple armed robberies in Gainesville and Alachua County.

21 year old James Clark was arrested on charges of robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was arrested on a warrant obtained by Gainesville Police Department.

Officers say his crime spree started on December 14, for the robbery of a Dollar General.

He is the suspect in at least ten robberies including the Target on Northwest 13th Street and a Chevron Gas Station.

