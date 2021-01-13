Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis: Publix vaccinations program is expanding

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WCJB) - The Publix Vaccination Program is expanding due to its success.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that another 26 Publix pharmacies will also be giving the shots.

The new locations include Bay, Escambia, Walton, and Santa Rosa counties. The partnership first launched on a trial basis in Marion, Hernando, and Citrus counties last week.

“I was able to go this weekend to Hernando County and watch what they were doing and I just want to say Publix has done a great job with this,” said the governor. “We knew that they would because people love Publix in Florida but because they’ve done such a good job we are now

DeSantis also praised the state’s decision to prioritize people over the age of 65 instead of healthcare workers. Current federal guidance puts an emphasis on vaccinating healthcare workers.

