Notable University of Florida alumni dies from COVID-19

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An influential lawyer and University of Florida graduate is dead following a battle with COVID-19.

Fred Levin, the name-sake of the UF Levin College of Law, died Tuesday at the age of 83.

The Florida attorney gained national notoriety after he won a major legal battle against the tobacco industry in the 1990′s.

In 1999, Levin donated $10 million to UF, leading to the college being named after him.

