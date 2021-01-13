Notable University of Florida alumni dies from COVID-19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An influential lawyer and University of Florida graduate is dead following a battle with COVID-19.

Fred Levin, the name-sake of the UF Levin College of Law, died Tuesday at the age of 83.

The Florida attorney gained national notoriety after he won a major legal battle against the tobacco industry in the 1990′s.

In 1999, Levin donated $10 million to UF, leading to the college being named after him.

