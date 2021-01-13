Ocala man arrested for shaking baby violently

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An infant is in critical condition after detectives say an Ocala resident violently shook the baby.

Christopher Bairan was arrested on Tuesday on charges of aggravated child abuse and drug possession.

Marion County Sherif’s deputies say on Dec. 20, an unresponsive infant was brought into West Marion Hospital. The baby suffered traumatic injury resulting in brain bleed and bruises.

According to an interview with MCSO, the baby’s mother said that Bairan was with the infant for several hours before waking her up because the infant being unresponsive. The 36-year-old told investigators that he fell asleep with the baby, and when he woke up she was no longer responsive.

Medical examination revealed injuries that were consistent with violent shaking. Bairan refused to discuss the incident and was taken into custody. He was found with cocaine and prescription pills.

Bairan was also on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and impersonating a police officer.

Bairan is being held at the Marion County Jail, no bond is set.

