Advertisement

Teacher works from hospital while receiving chemo in Minnesota

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KARE) - A Minnesota woman undergoing chemotherapy treatments is continuing to do her job from the hospital.

Kelly Klein is a 32-year-old kindergarten teacher at Falcon Heights Elementary School, a role she says fuels her to keep going.

She’s receiving treatment for ovarian cancer at Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming, Minnesota.

Klein first battled the cancer five years ago. She found out it returned on the fifth anniversary of her last chemo treatment.

“I just had a really bad feeling that something might be up,” she said. “Now that it’s returned, it’s not curable. It’s terminal.”

The chemo won’t cure Klein. The aim is to slow her cancer down.

“She is my inspiration every day,” Beth Behnke, Falcon Heights’ principal, said.

Behnke knows most in Klein’s shoes would take a leave, but “Kelly came to me and said, ‘Please don’t make me.’ I said, ‘Absolutely not, let’s figure it out together.’”

Her kindergarten class accompanied their teacher to chemotherapy.

Parents were notified their children would see nurses coming and going.

“The last time around, I had a posse of friends who went with me to chemo every week,” she said. “And with COVID, I can’t have that. So what better way to spend four to five hours than with 5-year-olds?”

Klein’s hair and eyebrows are starting to thin, which she will soon be addressing with her class.

“I want them to see that cancer isn’t a death sentence,” Klein said. “You can still be happy and playful and silly and funny and energized.”

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the Publix Vaccination Program is expanding due to its...
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Publix vaccinations program is expanding
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Buchholz High School band director fired for engaging in conversations of a sexual nature with...
Update: Buchholz High School band director requests grievance hearing
Father speaks out with concerns about sons murder in Horseshoe Beach
Father speaks out with concerns about son’s murder in Horseshoe Beach
File image
Two Marion County residents charged with murder of a government witness

Latest News

The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions was $625 million and lottery officials say it’s...
Powerball jackpot hits $640M as Mega Millions grows to $750M
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway...
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to search for coronavirus pandemic origins
Johnson & Johnson says early stage trials show its COVID-19 vaccine creates an immune response...
COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson successful in early trials
30 year anniversary of a Gainesville cold case has Alachua County Sheriff’s Office asking for...
30 year anniversary of a Gainesville cold case has Alachua County Sheriff’s Office asking for help from the community
Plan banner at Kat Cammack protest
Gainesville people call for Rep. Kat Cammack’s resignation following impeachment vote