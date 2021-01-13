Traveling veteran makes a difference in children’s lives

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Washing our hands and wearing a mask is now a normal part of our daily lives, but for children it might be a little more confusing.

Patrick Parker also know as Sgt. Pushup, is an Iraqi War Veteran that now spends his time working to make a difference in children’s lives.

TV20 first met Parker last year when he was in Ocala raising awareness about childhood hunger and bullying, and now he’s back, but with a different cause in mind.

“I developed this book back in April, May, in order to help children,” he said showing off his new comic workbook called ‘Sgt. Pushup talks to the kids about germs’.

During the COVID-19 pandemic he’s switched gears to focus on an anti-germ workbook.

“It’s helping parents talk to their children in a non-threatening way, so there’s test questions in here teaching the children how they need to wash their hands, how they need to play, because a healthy child is a healthy parent, a health parent is a healthy community, a healthy community is a healthy nation, and a healthy nation is a healthy world,” Parker added.

Parker has made this his mission and travels the country on his own time and dime to share this message, and Big Al’s Barber Shop in Ocala is one of the local businesses supporting this initiative.

“This man works tirelessly for no reward for himself, and he’s only doing this out of the kindest of his heart. We need more Americans like him,” Owner of Big Al’s, Don Sparkman said.

Sparkman and the other barbers at the shop donated 200 dollars to parker to have these books made and distributed.

“Having a job is about supporting America and loving your community and being somebody bigger than yourself and Sgt. Push Up does exactly that. He is bigger than his cause. He’s a good man with a good cause, and does great things and we ought to support him,” Sparkman added.

And it’s an important job that they’re determined to do.

You can pick up a copy of the workbook at Big Al’s barber shop or order it online.

