Two Marion County residents charged with murder of a government witness

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Two Marion County residents could face life in prison or the death penalty if found guilty of several charges, including the murder of a government witness.

According to the federal indictment from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, David Chappell Fey and Shari Lynn Gunter were charged with murder of a government witness, conspiracy to murder a government witness and conspiracy to distribute the methamphetamine and fentanyl that caused the victim’s death.

Federal officials say the couple worked together to murder a woman, named only as K.B in the indictment, to prevent her from speaking to law enforcement officials about their meth distribution.

K.B. died of an apparent overdose. Officials say her body was discovered in her vehicle near a cemetery in Oxford in April 2016. After local, state and federal officials investigated the death, it was determined the drug overdose was not accidental, and they were investigating a homicide caused by an injection of fentanyl and meth.

Between Fey and Gunter they were charged with multiple counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute between January 2016 and October 2019.

Both Gunter and Fey have previously been convicted of drug possession crimes that constitute as felony drug offenses.

In addition to the Marion County and Clay County Sheriff’s offices, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Tea and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were also part of the team investigating the crime.

Both Fey and Gunter are being held at the Marion County Jail on drug charges.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.