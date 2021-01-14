30 year anniversary of a Gainesville cold case has Alachua County Sheriff’s Office asking for help from the community

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to solve a more than 30-year-old cold case.

Detectives say Eileen Jones was found dead in her home at the Wind Meadows Mobile Home Park on January 13th in 1990.

If you have any information on the case contact Investigator Kevin Allen at (352) 384-3323. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling (352) 372-STOP (7867) or visiting www.stopcrime.tv, and may be eligible for a reward provided by CrimeStoppers.

