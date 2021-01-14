Alachua County DOH: Keep an eye on your phone

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Department of Health is asking people to answer their phones.

According to the DOH, the staff is currently contacting those residents that are eligible for and that have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine. The department says it is important for those that have registered, to answer the call on the first try - the number on the caller ID will show has 352-334-7900.

If a call goes unanswered, a person will be placed at the back of the list.

The county DOH is currently reaching out to those that are between the ages of 80-100+ years-old. They will move to other age groups once they have completed this round.

It is also crucial to note that UF Health patients are also receiving the vaccine. These patients are receiving messages through the UF patient portal about setting up an appointment- so if someone who is younger than 80-years-old receives the vaccine then they could be a UF Health patient or qualify as a care-taker.

If you are aged 65 and over and are interested in receiving a Pfizer/Moderna COVID-19 vaccine through the Alachua County Health Department, click here.

If you have a disability and need an accommodation in order to participate in a County program, service or public meeting, the county asks people to contact the Alachua County Equal Opportunity Office at (352) 374-5275.

