Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Bonnie, Cade, and Peter Pan

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Bonnie is a brown and white tabby kitty who’s about 11 weeks old. Shelter staff says this foster gal is adventurous and ready to start exploring your home.

Cade is a black and white cat who’s about 5 months old. This guy is ready for all kinds of fun, especially hiding in any spare boxes you might have laying around.

Peter Pan is a year-old chihuahua. Staff says he can be a bit shy when first meeting new people, but warms up quickly and loves to be held.

If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waitress asked a boy if he needed help where his parents couldn’t see from their booth at Mrs...
‘Do you need help?’ Police say stealthy note written by Orlando waitress helped save abused boy’s life
Plan banner at Kat Cammack protest
Gainesville people call for Rep. Kat Cammack’s resignation following impeachment vote
According to the DOH, the staff are currently contacting those residents that are eligible and...
Alachua County DOH: Keep an eye on your phone
The jury returned a True Bill for Kivis Ellis on two counts of first degree murder, attempted...
Grand jury indicts Kivi Ellis for killing a Gainesville mother and her baby
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the Publix Vaccination Program is expanding due to its...
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Publix vaccinations program is expanding

Latest News

Alachua County Pets: Bonnie, Cade, and Peter Pan
Alachua County Pets: Bonnie, Cade, and Peter Pan
Pets
Alachua County Pets: King, Scarlet, and Emily
Let's take a look at some "adorable" "adoptable" animals from Alachua County looking for their...
Alachua County Pets: Dec 31
Let's take a look at some "adorable" "adoptable" animals from Alachua County looking for their...
Alachua County Pets: Dec 17