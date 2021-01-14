Alachua County Pets: Bonnie, Cade, and Peter Pan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Bonnie is a brown and white tabby kitty who’s about 11 weeks old. Shelter staff says this foster gal is adventurous and ready to start exploring your home.

Cade is a black and white cat who’s about 5 months old. This guy is ready for all kinds of fun, especially hiding in any spare boxes you might have laying around.

Peter Pan is a year-old chihuahua. Staff says he can be a bit shy when first meeting new people, but warms up quickly and loves to be held.

If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

