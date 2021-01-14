Anthropologie opens in Butler Town Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One of the top-ranked clothing and home décor retailers in the country opened its doors in Gainesville.

Anthropologie hosted a grand opening at the Butler Town Center on Wednesday.

The shop is located at 2850 SW 35th Drive and it encompasses 9,000 square feet and is located across The Cheesecake Factory restaurant.

The retailer offers women’s clothing and accessories, along with home decor and furniture.

Last year, Butler Town Center opened 10 stores and Butler Enterprises believe Gainesville’s local economy is what drew the businesses to open in the area despite the pandemic.

“It shows how well Gainesville is insulated with our medical professionals, with the college still being open I think we’ve done a really good job of continuing to support businesses in our area and that helps us bring new businesses to the community,” said Vice President of Marketing for Butler Enterprises Mary Reichardt.

Reichardt said the leadership of Deborah Butler, President and CEO of Butler Enterprises, played a role in businesses opening in Gainesville during the pandemic.

“She worked directly with each individual tenant to help the ones that were local, shut down and helped small businesses, stay in business,” Reichardt said. “We worked directly with them so being a family-owned and operated business I think was the key to that success.”

Anthropologie was founded in 1992 in Pennsylvania and has grown to include more than 200 locations worldwide.

