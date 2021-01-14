Columbia County deputies escort teen home from hospital

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A high schooler got a special ride home after spending time at the hospital.

Columbia County sheriff’s deputies escorted young Mikhiya home after spending the holidays in the hospital.

Her mother posted on Facebook to thank the deputies.

She says Mikhiya was in the hospital from November 26th until Wednesday.

She will be able to stay home for six days before returning to have a medical procedure.

Today, we heard about a young lady who has been in the hospital for a while. She gets to come home for a couple of days for her Birthday. We had the pleasure of escorting her home to begin her celebration! Posted by Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.