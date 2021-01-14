Columbia County Report: FGC opening newly renovated facility, and the DoC is expanding its trainee program

COLUMBIA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College officially opened a newly renovated facility that the school recently acquired by donation.

The former Columbia County Boys Club closed its doors last spring and the college took ownership over the summer. The 175,000 dollar renovation project was funded through the Foundation for Florida Gateway College and White Springs agricultural products manufacturer Nutrien.

“You found the opportunities with area partners or local community members to bring everyone around the table to get something done to help the community. And it’s not just a matter of helping the community as you know it’s a matter of providing access to quality education credentialing attainment which we know matters not only for economic recovery from COVID, but in terms of an individual’s ability to succeed and be happy,” said Henry Mack, the FDOE Chancellor of Career and Technical Education.

Due to COVID-19, the college was asked by the Department of Corrections to increase the number of trainees in the program from 35 to 100 per eleven-week session.

This would bring a total of 300 corrections officers on board per year. The first corrections class will begin in the facility on Tuesday of next week. Once the emergency corrections training has been complete, the building will be used to provide youth summer camps and other youth activities.

The Lake City Utility Advisory Committee is being asked tonight to approve a water route study on the expansion of city water service to the North Florida Mega Industrial Park east of the city. The study would provide estimates for time and work required for the utility expansion project.

In a memo to the committee, city manager Joe Helfenberger said the project will be necessary to provide water to a planned residential development on the site consisting of between 300 and 700 new homes. The project would also improve the currently problematic water service to Columbia Correctional Institution.

The study would cost nearly $40,000 and would take about 90 days to complete once approved.

The pandemic has meant cancellation for many group activities, but the Gateway Art Gallery in Lake City is working to keep the creativity alive for local artists and art lovers, while also following health precautions.

“Like everybody else, we closed down, but then as time went on, we developed strategies to reopen the gallery safely, and I think we’ve done it,” said Jim Riley, President of Gateway Art Gallery. “I think it’s been therapeutic for people to continue to do as many normal activities as they can throughout this thing, for obvious reasons.”

The group has a classroom on-site but has been unable to use it due to close quarters. They’ve now reconfigured their main gallery to allow more room for social distancing during art workshops and classes.

The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday for visitors who would like to admire the art on display or purchase a piece by a local artist.

