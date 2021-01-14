COVID-19 vaccination process at local health care facilities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Florida Regional Medical Center and UF Health have been working to ensure health care workers across the area are vaccinated. North Florida offers the vaccine to those employed or affiliated with their health care facility and community health care providers.

“When it is time, and we have vaccines, we want to be that partner for the community as well and work with our local health departments as well as local health care entities to make sure we are taking care of our community,” said NFRMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Parra.

As they look towards their next allotment, he said they are preparing to offer the vaccine to at-risk members of the public.

“We need to as a society work to vaccinate as many as we can. Our front line workers need to be a high tier, in addition to those patients that are high risk.”

UF Health offers vaccines to those 65 and older who are patients in their system and all faculty and staff.

“Everyone is important to us. It just takes time, as we mentioned earlier. We are subject to the supply chain. As those vaccines become available to us as an institution, we make them available to our patients,” said Director of Pharmacy Services at UF Health Tom Johns.

UF Health has vaccinated more than 14,000 people as of Thursday.

“We have a large number of really talented and very dedicated people that were able to pull together this effort. It has been an effort,” said UF Health Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Nicole Iovine.

According to Dr. Parra, communication is playing a pivotal role in smoothing the vaccines’ roll-out. They will communicate with the community if and when people are eligible to get the vaccine.

“We are part of the community. We want to be that health care resource for our local community.”

In the meantime, Dr. Parra urges people to still wear a face mask and practice social distancing as they wait for a vaccine.

“It is crucially important to help stop the spread of this disease and help protect our society.”

The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center will begin vaccinating veterans starting on Friday, January 15th. To find out more information about their vaccinations, click here.

