Eastside High School senior receives Keeper of the Dream Award

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:31 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Eastside High School senior has received the 2021 Edna M. Hart Keeper of the Dream Scholarship Award.

Taylor Hill-Miles was chosen for the honor by the Martin Luther King Junior Commission because of her academic achievement and volunteer work.

She has a 4.74 grade point average in the rigorous International Baccalaureate program.

She is the student body president, the captain of two varsity sports teams, a National Honor Society member, tutors fellow students, and participates in the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy. She has also contributed more than 500 volunteer hours of community service to the VA Hospital, GRACE Marketplace, and the Alachua County FARMSHARE program.

Hill-Miles will give the keynote speech at the MLK Day event hosted by the commission at Citizens Field.

The event begins at noon on Monday, January 18.

