FHP is looking for help in identifying a hit and run victim

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) -One person is dead after a hit and run crash in Suwannee county.

Florida highway patrol says a pedestrian was hit on US 129, south of 48th St., a mile south from Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Troopers say the driver hit the person with the front of the vehicle and then fled the scene.

FHP is trying to identify the victim at this time and is looking for the public’s help.

“The pedestrian was a middle aged white male with long dark hair and a beard. At the time of the collision he was wearing blue PJ pants and a red shirt,” said FHP in an email. “This victim had multiple tattoos on his arms, hands and fingers. The words on his right hand read “Live, Love”; on his left hand the words read “Free, Life”. On his right bicep he had a tattoo with the inscription “Fido”. In addition to this white male being killed, there was a mid-size tan dog, that was also killed.”

Investigators do not have a vehicle description at this time.

FHP is requesting anyone with information about this subject or case to contact the Communications Center at 1-800-387-1290 or Crime Stoppers of Suwannee County at 386-208-8477.

