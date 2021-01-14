Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL
**This story will be updated with new information as soon as it comes in**
In counties without an online application - Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, and Suwannee - links will direct to the state’s information page.
The state of Florida has started rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine to some members of the general public. The state is currently focusing on those that are over 65, first responders, and healthcare workers.
For the latest information on how to sign up or if your county is still accepting applications for the vaccine, click on your county in the map above for website links/phone numbers for your local department of health info.
Other ways to get the vaccine:
- If you are a UF Health patient, UF Health is sending messages to any patient eligible through their patient portal.
- Publix stores in Marion County will be administering vaccines for residents Sign up here. (No appointments at this time)
- Heart of Florida Health Centers will also provide vaccines. CLICK HERE FOR LATEST (No appointments at this time)
Q&A about the COVID-19 Vaccines:
- Marion County Department of Health answers COVID-19 vaccine FAQ’s
- Q&A: UF Health researcher answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines
Latest news by county:
Alachua County
- 1/14: Alachua County DOH: Keep an eye on your phone
- 1/13: COVID-19 response in minority communities
- 1/12: Alachua County residents frustrated with Health Department’s handling of vaccine distribution
Marion County
- 1/5: Gov. DeSantis announces some Marion County Publix stores will administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
- 1/11: COVID-19 vaccine appointments filled at Heart of Florida Health Center, but more soon to come
- 1/9: Heart of Florida administers Pfizer vaccine to residents 65 and up
- 1/8: COVID-19 vaccine available at Heart of Florida Health Center
- 1/5: Marion County DOH suspends its COVID-19 vaccine signups
Bradford County
Clay County
Columbia County
Dixie County
Gilchrist County
Levy County
- 1/7: Levy County residents can opt-in to receive vaccine text alerts
- 1/5: Levy County is not accepting new reservations for COVID-19 vaccine
- 1/4:Levy County residents can sign up for COVID-19 Moderna vaccine
Putnam County
Suwannee County
Union County
