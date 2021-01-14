Advertisement

Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
**This story will be updated with new information as soon as it comes in**

In counties without an online application - Bradford, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, and Suwannee - links will direct to the state’s information page.

The state of Florida has started rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine to some members of the general public. The state is currently focusing on those that are over 65, first responders, and healthcare workers.

For the latest information on how to sign up or if your county is still accepting applications for the vaccine, click on your county in the map above for website links/phone numbers for your local department of health info.

Other ways to get the vaccine:

Q&A about the COVID-19 Vaccines:

