Advertisement

Firefighters raise money for elderly woman who lost son’s ashes in house fire

By WRAL Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:13 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina woman had a tough and tragic 2020: her son died from COVID-19, and she lost one house due to money problems and another when it burned down. But firefighters pitched in to make sure the new year is looking up.

When the shed 76-year-old Betty Campbell had been living in burned down, she lost her son, Eric Dunlap’s, ashes. He died from COVID-19 last April, a month after she could no longer afford the rent on her house.

“I can never recover,” Campbell said. “It really hurts, especially when I know my child is in there, burned up again.”

Firefighters with Raleigh Station 11 raised $4,000 for 76-year-old Betty Campbell after the...
Firefighters with Raleigh Station 11 raised $4,000 for 76-year-old Betty Campbell after the shed she had been living in burned down.(Source: WRAL via CNN)

Campbell had been working two jobs and living in a shed in her sister, Mae Bryant’s, yard because she has trouble getting up and down the stairs inside the house. But on New Year’s Eve, an electrical fire consumed the shed.

Thankfully, Campbell was inside the house with her sister at the time, but all her belongings were lost.

“I just thank God because I could have been in there, asleep,” Campbell said.

Firefighters with Raleigh Station 11 came to knock down the flames, and into the next day, Capt. Dena Ali says she couldn’t get Campbell off her mind. So, Ali went on Facebook, hoping to raise a few hundred dollars to buy Campbell some clothes. Within 24 hours, she’d received $4,000.

“It’s just absolutely heartwarming,” Ali said. “We’re not as divided as we think. I think we really, truly share this common humanity that makes people want to look out for each other.”

In addition to the donations, Victor Company, a non-profit made up of minority Raleigh firefighters, worked with a company called Ameriglide to install a stair lift in Campbell’s sister’s house for free.

“There is a God that sits high and looks low. There are people who will come when you need them,” Bryant said.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waitress asked a boy if he needed help where his parents couldn’t see from their booth at Mrs...
‘Do you need help?’ Police say stealthy note written by Orlando waitress helped save abused boy’s life
Plan banner at Kat Cammack protest
Gainesville people call for Rep. Kat Cammack’s resignation following impeachment vote
According to the DOH, the staff are currently contacting those residents that are eligible and...
Alachua County DOH: Keep an eye on your phone
The jury returned a True Bill for Kivis Ellis on two counts of first degree murder, attempted...
Grand jury indicts Kivi Ellis for killing a Gainesville mother and her baby
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the Publix Vaccination Program is expanding due to its...
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Publix vaccinations program is expanding

Latest News

Residents inspect earthquake-damaged buildings in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday,...
At least 34 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings
In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
Fake US leg band gets pigeon a reprieve in Australia
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy
President-elect Biden's COVID-19 proposal addresses vaccine distribution and economic aid.
President-elect Biden's COVID-19 proposal addresses vaccine distribution and economic aid
Witnesses survey destruction from Indonesia earthquake.
Indonesia: Officials survey destruction from earthquake