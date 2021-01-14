Former Auburn DT Daquan Newkirk transfers to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gators added their second defensive lineman transfer on Thursday.

Former Auburn defensive tackle Daquan Newkirk is transferring to Florida. The Orlando native announced his intentions to transfer on his twitter account.

“It’s a honor to be coming home, thank you,” he wrote to the Florida coaches. “Let’s get to work!”

Newkirk made 28 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 10 games for Auburn last season.

He will be a graduate transfer.

He joins former Penn State defensive tackle, Antonio Shelton, in deciding to transfer to Florida. Shelton made that decision on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.