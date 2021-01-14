Advertisement

Former Auburn DT Daquan Newkirk transfers to Florida

Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Randy Sartin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)(Randy Sartin | AP)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gators added their second defensive lineman transfer on Thursday.

Former Auburn defensive tackle Daquan Newkirk is transferring to Florida. The Orlando native announced his intentions to transfer on his twitter account.

“It’s a honor to be coming home, thank you,” he wrote to the Florida coaches. “Let’s get to work!”

Newkirk made 28 total tackles and 1.5 sacks in 10 games for Auburn last season.

He will be a graduate transfer.

He joins former Penn State defensive tackle, Antonio Shelton, in deciding to transfer to Florida. Shelton made that decision on Jan. 6.

