Friends of the Library begins taking Bag of Books orders

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Friends of the Library is now taking orders for their Bag of Books sale.

Mystery bags of books divided by genre can be ordered online. Most bags are five to ten dollars for between five to 15 books.

Sales Volunteer Manager Mark Olson said this is the second time they’re doing this sale as the last one was a huge success. The sale is replacing the bi-annual in-person sale that usually brings out thousands.

“I hope they read an author they’ve never read before,” said Olson. “You never know you might have five or six authors that are your favorite but all of a sudden you find a new favorite.”

Books aren’t the only things you can order, however, other categories include puzzles, activity books, cd’s, records, DVD’s and more.

Orders will be accepted through February 10th. You can pick up your purchases every Saturday from January 23rd to February 13th.

Runners will bring your bag to your car for an easy and contactless pickup.

Once all of the orders have been placed and picked up, the book house will begin accepting donations again to restock inventory.

