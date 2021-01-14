Gainesville people call for Rep. Kat Cammack’s resignation following impeachment vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For a small group of protestors led by Indivisible Gainesville, the Second impeachment of President Donald Trump is not enough. They’re calling for their house representative Kat Cammack to resign.

“She’s not even from here,” yelled organizer Camilo Reina Munoz.

Cammack’s decision to vote against the second impeachment proved to not sit well with the group of protestors. A banner flew over their heads reading: “Kat Cammack resign now— you betrayed us.”

“But we will continue to work to elect progressive democrats in the Gainesville, Alachua County area and we have a couple of folks sort of in the wings waiting to run for the election in two years so that we can get Congresswoman Kat Cammack out if she does not resign,” added Munoz.

In between votes, Cammack spent time with law enforcement to show her appreciation for their service.

In a statement to TV 20, Cammack says the impeachment is an attempt to divide and Americans must move forward to re-focus on helping people through the pandemic. All Florida republican house members voted against impeachment.

After the demonstration the group is heading online to make sure that their message to call for Cammack’s resignation is spread further.

Read Cammack’s full statement here:

