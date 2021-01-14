Grand jury indicts Kivi Ellis for killing a Gainesville mother and her baby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury has indicted the man who killed a Gainesville mother and her baby.

The jury returned a True Bill for Kivi Ellis on two counts of first degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of child abuse, and resisting arrest.

The state attorney’s office is seeking the death penalty against the 26-year-old.

Prosecutors say on Dec. 4, Ellis shot Shelby Mathis and her three-month-old son, Gideon, outside a home in northeast Gainesville.

A Go Fund Me account has raised more than $39,000 for funeral expenses and the victim’s other children.

