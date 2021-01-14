Late Ocala Police Chief honored with walk-a-thon fundraiser

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday Ocala honored late Police Chief Greg Graham by putting one foot in front of the other.

Graham died in a private plane crash last year.

Treadmills were going almost non stop Thursday for the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Walk.

This morning I’m at Zone Health and Fitness for the Chief Greg Graham Legacy Walk in honor of the late Ocala Police Chief. Roughly $120,000 has been raised for charity. @WCJB20 @ocalapd pic.twitter.com/hzHinSiL4i — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) January 14, 2021

Several walkers who are here participating in this walk-a-thon, are doing so on the treadmill that Chief Graham always used when he came to Zone Health and Fitness.

“He would be honored knowing that even after his passing that his service to this community that he loved so much is being continued with this event today,” Greg Graham’s wife, Amy Graham said.

Hundreds of people from across Ocala have signed up to run or walk in his name.

“This is the second time I’ve been a detective. The first time I became a detective, Chief Graham was a Major back then, he was actually the one who called me and advised me to become a detective so I just wanted to take part in this event to honor him,” OPD Detective, William Christman said.

Portions of the proceeds from Thursday’s event will go to benefit the Amnesty Program at Beacon Point and the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County.

The Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation has also been created to give back to the community.

“The Greg Graham Legacy Fund is going to be here long after we’re all gone and it’s going to be always contributing to the community in Chief Graham’s honor,” Graham’s friend and co-worker, Dustin Keuntjes said.

And so Chief Graham’s legacy will live on.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.