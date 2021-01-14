Advertisement

Pope Francis gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also vaccinated
Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Pope Francis and Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Vatican.(Source: Vatican News)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Vatican confirmed Thursday that Pope Francis has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The statement released by spokesman Matteo Bruni doesn’t say when the pope was inoculated.

It adds that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was also vaccinated.

Vatican City began its vaccine program on Wednesday, in a medical center set up inside its main auditorium hall where Pope Francis often holds his weekly general audiences.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waitress asked a boy if he needed help where his parents couldn’t see from their booth at Mrs...
‘Do you need help?’ Police say stealthy note written by Orlando waitress helped save abused boy’s life
Plan banner at Kat Cammack protest
Gainesville people call for Rep. Kat Cammack’s resignation following impeachment vote
According to the DOH, the staff are currently contacting those residents that are eligible and...
Alachua County DOH: Keep an eye on your phone
The jury returned a True Bill for Kivis Ellis on two counts of first degree murder, attempted...
Grand jury indicts Kivi Ellis for killing a Gainesville mother and her baby
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the Publix Vaccination Program is expanding due to its...
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Publix vaccinations program is expanding

Latest News

Rioters in tactical gear are seen moving with purpose during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.
Video from Capitol riot shows rioters in tactical gear
Residents inspect earthquake-damaged buildings in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday,...
At least 34 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings
In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
Fake US leg band gets pigeon a reprieve in Australia
President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen...
Biden unveils $1.9T plan to stem COVID-19 and steady economy
President-elect Biden's COVID-19 proposal addresses vaccine distribution and economic aid.
President-elect Biden's COVID-19 proposal addresses vaccine distribution and economic aid