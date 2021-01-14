TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Chloe MacLaren (P.K. Yonge)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - P.K. Yonge goalkeeper Chloe MacLauren isn’t afraid to face any challenge head on.

As a three year starter for the Blue Wave, Chloe is a leader on and off the pitch. While also competing in a variety of events for track and field, along with swimming the 50 and 100 meter freestyle, she carries a 3.8 gpa.

“I really just push myself. It’s all about the compromise and the balance, and student comes first in student-athlete, so I really make sure that I have my priorities straight as being a good student before an athlete.”

Chloe also has a job, babysits, bakes for her team, plans events, volunteers, and belongs to a multitude of clubs. The club she’s most proud to be a part of is the one she founded this year.

“My proudest club right now is ECO - Environmental Conservation Organization. I tried to start it last year but unfortunately I was unsuccessful with COVID, so it’s really just amped up this year. We’re focused on educating people at P.K., not only educating but doing cleanups around P.K. and stuff like that.”

Her willingness to mentor younger teammates and be a leader on the team is something her coach believes makes her a key component of the Blue Wave.

“Well she’s a good teammate. I had heard she was a great member of the swim team and track team, so she brought that to our team.”

While Chloe isn’t sure if she’ll continue her athletic career in college, she’s looking forward to closing out her senior year with a smile.

