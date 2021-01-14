UF’s Deanne Rose selected 10th in NWSL Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gator senior forward Deanne Rose was taken 10th overall by the North Carolina Courage in Wednesday’s National Women’s Soccer League Draft.

Rose scored 19 goals while at Florida in 48 career games, including nine as a freshman in 2017.

A native of Alliston, Ontario, Rose is also a member of the Canadian national team. In 2016, she became the youngest player to score in the women’s Olympic tournament at age 17 as Canada took the bronze medal.

The Courage are one of the NWSL’s premier franchises, having claimed championships in 2018 and 2019.

