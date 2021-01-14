Advertisement

UF’s Deanne Rose selected 10th in NWSL Draft

Gator forward scored 19 collegiate goals
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gator senior forward Deanne Rose was taken 10th overall by the North Carolina Courage in Wednesday’s National Women’s Soccer League Draft.

Rose scored 19 goals while at Florida in 48 career games, including nine as a freshman in 2017.

A native of Alliston, Ontario, Rose is also a member of the Canadian national team. In 2016, she became the youngest player to score in the women’s Olympic tournament at age 17 as Canada took the bronze medal.

The Courage are one of the NWSL’s premier franchises, having claimed championships in 2018 and 2019.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the Publix Vaccination Program is expanding due to its...
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Publix vaccinations program is expanding
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
Buchholz High School band director fired for engaging in conversations of a sexual nature with...
Update: Buchholz High School band director requests grievance hearing
Father speaks out with concerns about sons murder in Horseshoe Beach
Father speaks out with concerns about son’s murder in Horseshoe Beach
File image
Two Marion County residents charged with murder of a government witness

Latest News

Gator forward scored 19 career goals
Deanne Rose drafted
P.K. Yonge senior goalkeeper Chloe MacLaren in pregame warmups before their game against...
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Chloe MacLaren (P.K. Yonge)
Florida guard Tre Mann (1) celebrates with guard Noah Locke (10) against Marshall during the...
Florida rallies past Ole Miss, 72-63
Florida moves over .500 in SEC play
Florida beats Ole Miss