Alachua County leaders to celebrate Arbor Day with tree planting

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua Co. leaders will celebrate Florida Arbor Day with a tree planting ceremony.

From 11 am to 2 pm on Friday, people are invited to the EP Powers county park and boat ramp as the county plants multiple trees.

The public will be able to learn techniques for properly planting new trees, along with the legacy of trees in our history.

