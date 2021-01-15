Feds Arrest Man Accused of Encouraging Violence Against Capitol Protesters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man accused of planning violence at the State Capitol appeared before a federal magistrate Friday afternoon.

The man arrested is accused of making violent threats online and encouraging his followers to take up arms against protesters next week.

Tallahassee resident Daniel Baker was arrested Friday.

Federal law enforcement alleges he encouraged violence against protesters expected to hold demonstrations at the Capitol starting Sunday.

US Attorney for Florida’s Northern District Lawrence Keefe told us earlier this week, law enforcement had been working to identify threats before they manifested.

“Trying to detect, disrupt and dismantle any coordinated efforts to attack any capitol,” said Keefe.

Baker, a former US Army infantryman, took part in a number of last summer’s protests against police brutality according to the affidavit.

Numerous social media posts attributed to Baker are cited, including a Facebook event he created entitled “Defend Tallahassee”.

While the affidavit contains screen shots of Baker’s online activity, it appears all of his social media accounts have been removed, except for his youtube page, which contains videos condemning police, President Trump and even President Elect Biden.

The affidavit also alleges he created a flier, encouraging followers to ‘encircle terrorists who attack the capitol’.

The flier also states an ‘armed coup’ can only be stopped by an ‘armed community’.

After his first appearance in federal court, Baker’s public defender Randy Murrell told us he’ll be held at least until his next court hearing scheduled for Thursday morning.

“Yes we are going to ask for his release on Thursday,” said Murrell.

In a statement, US Attorney Lawrence Keefe said the arrest serves as a message to anyone intending to commit violence.

He added authorities will remain on high alert and that the public is safer now that Baker is in custody.

Tallahassee’s Mayor has requested the Governor activate the National Guard for the upcoming protests.

Nearby Universities FAMU and FSU have also indicated they’ll be increasing police presence on campus next week.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.