Florida Rep. Kat Cammack receiving death threats after storming of the Capitol

By Ruelle Fludd and Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - North Central Florida representative Kat Cammack, her family, and her staff have received death threats.

These threats come after the District 3 representative voted ‘Nay’ to impeaching President Donald Trump the second time and ‘no’ to certifying the election naming Joe Biden as President.

Three dozen serious threats are being investigated.

”It’s just so heartbreaking because people have felt like they haven’t been heard, and they don’t know how to communicate that. So I feel like a lot of people lash out,” Cammack said. “Unfortunately we have received some death threats.”

Cammack adds that she’s among a number of House members in the freshman class to also receive death threats.

“Some that we believe are more serious than others,” she added. “Some from people right here at home. And the thing that just I pray for is that people find that moment where they can step back and take a deep breath and realize that our Republic is much bigger and stronger than this moment in time.”

