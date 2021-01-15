Advertisement

Graceland offering virtual tours for guests

Tickets are $100 a person
By WMC staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Graceland is making it easier for visitors to tour Elvis Presley’s mansion. According to a news release, fans and music lovers from around the world can visit Graceland virtually.

A two-hour guided tour gives a behind the rope look at the mansion, a tour of the Lisa Marie jet, and a walk through Elvis Presley’s Memphis exhibit and the entertainment complex.

Tours will be provided through a private, closed Facebook Group and will be archived for 72 hours following the live event so guests can watch it again. That 72-hour window can accommodate guests in all time zones.

The first tours will be on January 27, February 25, and March 25. Additional dates will continue to be added. Tickets will be $100 per person and are on sale now at Graceland.com or by calling 800-238-2000 or 901-332-3322 for international callers.

The Virtual Live Tours will be hosted by the Vice President of Graceland Archines and Exhibits, Angie Marchese.

