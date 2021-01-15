Jaguars announce hiring of former Gator head coach Urban Meyer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer will be back on the sidelines next fall, having agreed to become the new head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. Meyer hasn’t coached since leaving the Buckeyes following the 2018 season.

Meyer’s career record as a college coach stands at 187-32 over 17 seasons. He led the Gators for six years, leading the program to BCS National Championships in 2006 and 2008. He added a third national title with Ohio State in 2014, but left both schools for health reasons.

For the 56-year old Meyer, the draw in coming to Jacksonville is the chance to coach Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars own the number one pick in the 2021 draft and are expected to select the Clemson quarterback.

The Jaguars fired Doug Marrone following a 1-15 season during which they became the fifth team since the NFL moved to a 16-game schedule in 1978 to allow at least 20 points in every game. Offensively, the Jaguars ranked 28th or worse in yards per game, rushing and scoring.

