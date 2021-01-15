Advertisement

Jaguars announce hiring of former Gator head coach Urban Meyer

Jacksonville coming off 1-15 season, owns number one pick
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches their NCAA college spring football game Saturday,...
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches their NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (WIBW)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer will be back on the sidelines next fall, having agreed to become the new head coach of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. Meyer hasn’t coached since leaving the Buckeyes following the 2018 season.

Meyer’s career record as a college coach stands at 187-32 over 17 seasons. He led the Gators for six years, leading the program to BCS National Championships in 2006 and 2008. He added a third national title with Ohio State in 2014, but left both schools for health reasons.

For the 56-year old Meyer, the draw in coming to Jacksonville is the chance to coach Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars own the number one pick in the 2021 draft and are expected to select the Clemson quarterback.

The Jaguars fired Doug Marrone following a 1-15 season during which they became the fifth team since the NFL moved to a 16-game schedule in 1978 to allow at least 20 points in every game. Offensively, the Jaguars ranked 28th or worse in yards per game, rushing and scoring.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waitress asked a boy if he needed help where his parents couldn’t see from their booth at Mrs...
‘Do you need help?’ Police say stealthy note written by Orlando waitress helped save abused boy’s life
Plan banner at Kat Cammack protest
Gainesville people call for Rep. Kat Cammack’s resignation following impeachment vote
According to the DOH, the staff are currently contacting those residents that are eligible and...
Alachua County DOH: Keep an eye on your phone
The jury returned a True Bill for Kivis Ellis on two counts of first degree murder, attempted...
Grand jury indicts Kivi Ellis for killing a Gainesville mother and her baby
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the Publix Vaccination Program is expanding due to its...
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Publix vaccinations program is expanding

Latest News

Newberry H.S., Thurs.
Red Devils start fast, hold off Panthers, 64-48
Panthers cannot overcome Red Devils' hot shooting
Williston runs past Newberry
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Former Auburn DT Daquan Newkirk transfers to Florida
Gator forward scored 19 career goals
Deanne Rose drafted