“Keeper of the Dream” recipient is excelling in the classroom and making an impact in the community

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Taylor Hill-Miles is this year’s “Keeper of the Dream,” which is the award given out by the Martin Luther King Commission of Florida. The Eastside High School senior is not only shinning in the classroom but outside the school as well.

“I have been able to do things in the past year that I never thought I would be able to do, whether that is with leading two community initiatives where I was gathering hearts for the elderly, just from reaching out to people on Facebook. We also donated books to low-income housing throughout Gainesville. It is just reaching out and not be afraid.”

She is involved with many extracurricular activities and has a passion for social activism.

“It is just in my heart. Whether it is with the Black Lives Matter movement, helping out the homeless population with my volunteer work, or just starting different organizations. It’s just the unique combination of my determination, leadership skills, and just empathy with others that helps me connect with other people to make all of the initiatives I’d like to happen to be possible and to have that impact on others.”

This remarkable young woman has managed to accomplished a lot while shining in the classroom.

“I want to thank my mom, my dad, my school, all of my teachers, faculty. Anyone who has ever had an impact in my life because even if we just met for a day, I probably remember that day, and it truly helped me become the person that I am today.”

Hill-Miles would like to go to Emory or Georgia Tech and major in biomedical engineering. She will be giving the keynote speech at the Martin Luther King celebration on Monday at Citizens Field.

