Levy County deputies arrest several people on drug, theft charges

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Numerous people are behind bars after a massive crime bust on Wednesday in Levy County.

According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tracked a stolen utility terrain vehicle to a home in Bronson.

Donna Boyd, who detectives knew was on probation for possession of controlled substance, was detained in the yard when Detectives arrived. Boyd told detectives that there were multiple people inside the residence, and they were likely hiding and refusing to come outside.

After searching the property and finding the vehicle in the yard, deputies were issued a warrant to search inside the home. During the search, they found a stolen motorcycle, firearms, ammunition and drugs.

Deputies arrested homeowner, Tye Pierce for dealing in stolen property. Meanwhile, Roy Robinson is being charged with possessing a weapon by a convicted felon, along with possession of a controlled substance and Shane Mozdzer-Mackey, Michele Mckay and Renee Shephard are all being charged with various drug possession charges.

Shephard is additionally facing charges of bringing drugs into a detention facility.

Charges are pending for Travis Holmes for the theft of the UTV.

