Marion County elementary school employee arrested for ‘lewd and lascivious behavior’

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County elementary school employee is behind bars for touching a student in a sexual manner.

According to Marion County Sheriff’s office, Juvenal Gomez, who worked as a para-professional at Romeo Elementary School, put his hands up a student’s skirt and gave out his personal phone number to students.

Once the allegations were made against the 58-year-old, Marion County Public School officials fired him on Nov. 20.

Gomez is now being held in Marion County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior.

There is no bond set.

