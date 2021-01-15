Monthly food giveaway taking place in Interlachen

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - The First Baptist Church of Interlachen will host their monthly food drive Friday.

Starting at 9 am, the church will be handing out food on a first-come, first-serve basis to anyone who needs it.

The church is located at 115 N County RD 315.

The giveaway is drive through only, and church leaders ask people to stay in their cars while getting food.

Church leaders will be giving out food until 11 am, or until they run out.

The giveaways are held on the third Friday of every month.

