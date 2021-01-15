Advertisement

New details about Marion County man’s participation in storming US Capitol

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re learning new details about the arrest of a Marion County man accused storming the Capitol building during the electoral vote count last week.

Michael Curzio was arrested last week.

On Thursday he had his first appearance in court in the Middle District of Florida on charges of unlawful entry.

On January 6th, Capitol Police Officers say Curzio was part of crowd of rioters who refused to obey officers commands to leave the building.

He was arrested with several others on the upper level of the visitor’s center near the door to the house atrium.

Curzio previously served prison time for attempted murder after he shot is ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in the chest.

