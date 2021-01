LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Lake City Humane Society is set to open a new thrift store.

The new store will be at 1330 SW Main Blvd is next to Ken’s BBQ. It opens on Tuesday, Jan 26.

The store will sell household items, furniture, clothing, and more.

The money raised will be used to care for the more than 5,000 animals they take in every year.

