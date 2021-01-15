Newberry woman arrested for swindling an elderly woman of nearly $6,000
Published: Jan. 15, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Alachua County is facing charges after deputies say she swindled an elderly woman out of nearly $6,000 to take care of a horse.
According to Alachua County Sheriff Deputies, Jacquelyn Finlayson was hired to take care of a woman’s horse in September 2016. In September 2020, she received a return check from Finlayson.
It turns out the horse was euthanized in July 2019, and Finlayson collected checks for taking care of the horse for more than a year after the horse died.
The 30-year-old is being charged with exploitation of an elderly person.
