Newberry woman arrested for swindling an elderly woman of nearly $6,000

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Alachua County is facing charges after deputies say she swindled an elderly woman out of nearly $6,000 to take care of a horse.

According to Alachua County Sheriff Deputies, Jacquelyn Finlayson was hired to take care of a woman’s horse in September 2016. In September 2020, she received a return check from Finlayson.

It turns out the horse was euthanized in July 2019, and Finlayson collected checks for taking care of the horse for more than a year after the horse died.

The 30-year-old is being charged with exploitation of an elderly person.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

