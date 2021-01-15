North-Central Florida’s COVID-19 vaccination numbers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is continuing with the massive COVID-19 inoculation effort. All of the numbers from the Department of Health are as of Thursday, January 14th. In Alachua County, 655 received their first dose, while 465 received their second dose. Overall, 14,400 people have received the first shot in the county 4,899 people have received both shots. In total, 19,299 people have been vaccinated in the county.

One of the other largest counties in North-Central Florida, Marion County, has vaccinated 13,953 people total. On Thursday, 645 people received their first dose, and 54 people completed the vaccination process by receiving their second dose. 13,338 people have received their first shot in the county, and a total of 615 have received both shots. Marion County has vaccinated 13,953 people in total.

Frequently Asked Questions (COVID-19 Vaccine) - from the DOH 1.) Did you receive our sign-up? As long as you signed up... Posted by Marion County, Florida on Friday, January 15, 2021

Bradford County officials have vaccinated 908 people, with 30 receiving the first dose on Jan. 14. 52 people have received both doses, and 8 people received their second shot on Thursday. Overall, 908 people have been vaccinated in the county.

Columbia County vaccinated 34 people on Thursday 26 received their first shot, and eight people received their second shot. Overall, 2,760 people have received at least one dose in the county, and 75 have received both doses. County officials have administered 2,835 doses of the vaccine.

Dixie County officials administered the first dose of the vaccine to 23 people on Thursday and one dose of the second vaccine. 352 people have received the first dose, and 10 people have received both doses capping their overall total at 362 doses distributed.

Gilchrist County has administered 789 total units of the vaccine. 741 people have received their first dose, and 48 people have received both doses. 39 people received the first dose on Thursday, while four people received their second shot.

In Levy County, 24 people received their first shot and 11 people received their second shot on Thursday. 1,076 people have received the first dose, and 63 people have received the second dose in the county, bringing their total vaccinations to 1,139.

Putnam County officials administered 37 doses of the vaccine on Jan. 14. 33 people received their first dose while 4 received their second. Countywide 2,136 people have been vaccinated. In total, only 74 people have received both doses, while 2,062 have received one dose.

53 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Union County on Thursday, while 3 received their second dose. In total 517 vaccines have been administered in the county, 494 people have received the first dose, and 23 have received both doses.

In Alachua County, Chair of the County Commission Ken Cornell is scheduled to host a telephone town hall on Monday, Jan. 25, with other local leaders to discuss COVID-19 vaccines.

