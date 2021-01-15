Ocala welcomes PBR tournament opener for the first time in history

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in history the elite Professional Bull Riders, ‘Unleash The Beast’ will travel to Ocala.

“They have a great structure here in a great city and they’ve shown great support, and we felt that there was no better place the the should be right now than Ocala, Florida,” said Chief Marketing officer Kosha Irby.

It’s an event that puts a cowboy up against a bull - who can outlast the clock.

Eight seconds can last a life time.

“We look at this as roughly 42 individual competitions of man versus beast,” said Irby. “You’re going to see guys get thrown, you’re going to see guys conquer the beast, there’s going to be a lot of in between.”

They’ve implemented different policies to help keep staff and guests safe.

All personnel are required to wear masks and be tested for COVID-19, meanwhile, they will only have 50% capacity and fans will be encouraged to practice social distance.

“For us personally as a tour one of our things that we are striving to do is never bring COVID to a market or take it to another market,” said Irby. “We’re trying to go contact-less which means we’re trying to limit the amount of cash and transfer amongst fans. When you arrive at the event, you’re going to see that we’re still seated in pods meaning only one family can sit together and we’re going to create space so there’s not going to be co-mingling amongst strangers.”

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling (800) 732-1727 or at the door.

The show starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.