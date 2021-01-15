Paradise Park ‘co-work’ space opens in Downtown Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Paradise Park is more than just a new co-work space in Downtown Gainesville. To owner Jasmine Jones, it’s meant to be a place where people can get their work done in the day and then host an event at night.

“You have a safe space,” added Jones.

It’s a space to work, grow and thrive according to Jones who hosted a small group for the space’s grand opening. She’s the first Black woman to open up a co-work space and wants it to be a welcoming place for all.

“And I’m community-focused, community-oriented and community-bred. The community has always been my safe space but over time safe spaces have little by little chipped away and it’s just not there for a lot of people. So when you come through the door I want you to feel as open and as comfortable as you can because this is your safe space.

The group was made up of friends, family, future customers and partnering vendors.

“So I’m a black business owner and this is a space that’s created for people like myself,” said Shera Curtis, the owner of Beautifully Watching. It’s a catering and waitstaff company that catered the opening party. Curtis plans to use the space for professional development training and open her business up to future clients.

“We’re always going to the next level,” mentioned Curtis. “There’s never a point where we’re stagnant and we’re stationary. We’re always moving and innovative. This is a space where we can be innovative and we can try new things and new opportunities whether it be events. Whether we can house events or we can service events.”

