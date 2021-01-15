Advertisement

Paradise Park ‘co-work’ space opens in Downtown Gainesville

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Paradise Park is more than just a new co-work space in Downtown Gainesville. To owner Jasmine Jones, it’s meant to be a place where people can get their work done in the day and then host an event at night.

“You have a safe space,” added Jones.

It’s a space to work, grow and thrive according to Jones who hosted a small group for the space’s grand opening. She’s the first Black woman to open up a co-work space and wants it to be a welcoming place for all.

“And I’m community-focused, community-oriented and community-bred. The community has always been my safe space but over time safe spaces have little by little chipped away and it’s just not there for a lot of people. So when you come through the door I want you to feel as open and as comfortable as you can because this is your safe space.

The group was made up of friends, family, future customers and partnering vendors.

“So I’m a black business owner and this is a space that’s created for people like myself,” said Shera Curtis, the owner of Beautifully Watching. It’s a catering and waitstaff company that catered the opening party. Curtis plans to use the space for professional development training and open her business up to future clients.

“We’re always going to the next level,” mentioned Curtis. “There’s never a point where we’re stagnant and we’re stationary. We’re always moving and innovative. This is a space where we can be innovative and we can try new things and new opportunities whether it be events. Whether we can house events or we can service events.”

Click here for more information on Paradise Park.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waitress asked a boy if he needed help where his parents couldn’t see from their booth at Mrs...
‘Do you need help?’ Police say stealthy note written by Orlando waitress helped save abused boy’s life
Plan banner at Kat Cammack protest
Gainesville people call for Rep. Kat Cammack’s resignation following impeachment vote
According to the DOH, the staff are currently contacting those residents that are eligible and...
Alachua County DOH: Keep an eye on your phone
The jury returned a True Bill for Kivis Ellis on two counts of first degree murder, attempted...
Grand jury indicts Kivi Ellis for killing a Gainesville mother and her baby
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the Publix Vaccination Program is expanding due to its...
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Publix vaccinations program is expanding

Latest News

New details about Marion County man’s participation in storming US Capitol
New details about Marion County man’s participation in storming US Capitol
Rep. Dunn appointed to the House Energy and Commerce Committee
Rep. Dunn appointed to the House Energy and Commerce Committee
Inside paradise park
Paradise Park ‘co-work’ space opens in Downtown Gainesville
Thursday Ocala honored late Police Chief Greg Graham by putting one foot in front of the other.
Late Ocala Police Chief honored with walk-a-thon fundraiser