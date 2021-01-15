Advertisement

Red Devils start fast, hold off Panthers, 64-48

Williston builds big early lead in road victory
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Two top ten schools in class 1A boys basketball faced off on Thursday night, with Williston prevailing at Newberry, 64-48. The Red Devils led by 16 points after one quarter and never looked back, improving to 11-3. The Panthers drop to 8-4.

Earlier this week, the FHSAA released its new RPI rankings that will determine seeding for the district tournaments in early February. Williston is ranked fifth in Class 1A while Newberry is tenth.

The only North Central Florida girls teams to crack the top ten in any classification are both 1A schools: Hawthorne at number six and Trenton in eighth.

Eastside’s boys are currently ranked second in Class 4A. The Rams host Gainesville High on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A waitress asked a boy if he needed help where his parents couldn’t see from their booth at Mrs...
‘Do you need help?’ Police say stealthy note written by Orlando waitress helped save abused boy’s life
Plan banner at Kat Cammack protest
Gainesville people call for Rep. Kat Cammack’s resignation following impeachment vote
According to the DOH, the staff are currently contacting those residents that are eligible and...
Alachua County DOH: Keep an eye on your phone
The jury returned a True Bill for Kivis Ellis on two counts of first degree murder, attempted...
Grand jury indicts Kivi Ellis for killing a Gainesville mother and her baby
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says that the Publix Vaccination Program is expanding due to its...
Gov. Ron DeSantis: Publix vaccinations program is expanding

Latest News

Panthers cannot overcome Red Devils' hot shooting
Williston runs past Newberry
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches their NCAA college spring football game Saturday,...
Jaguars announce hiring of former Gator head coach Urban Meyer
Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Former Auburn DT Daquan Newkirk transfers to Florida
Gator forward scored 19 career goals
Deanne Rose drafted