Red Devils start fast, hold off Panthers, 64-48

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -Two top ten schools in class 1A boys basketball faced off on Thursday night, with Williston prevailing at Newberry, 64-48. The Red Devils led by 16 points after one quarter and never looked back, improving to 11-3. The Panthers drop to 8-4.

Earlier this week, the FHSAA released its new RPI rankings that will determine seeding for the district tournaments in early February. Williston is ranked fifth in Class 1A while Newberry is tenth.

The only North Central Florida girls teams to crack the top ten in any classification are both 1A schools: Hawthorne at number six and Trenton in eighth.

Eastside’s boys are currently ranked second in Class 4A. The Rams host Gainesville High on Friday night.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.