Rep. Dunn appointed to the House Energy and Commerce Committee

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Representative Neal Dunn is appointed to the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The committee is the oldest in the House, and has the broadest set of responsibilities.

There he will oversea matters from telecommunications, to food and drug safety, public health, energy policy, and more.

Dunn says one of his priorities is expanding broadband in rural communities.

Dunn said in a statement, “We must sustain America’s energy independence and leverage our research assets to spur tech innovation. My constituents have also reached out to me about expanding rural broadband infrastructure to help with the rise in remote work and telehealth.”

